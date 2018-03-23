The number of England fans arrested in Holland has risen to 90, police have announced.

Groups of travelling supporters clashed with police ahead of this evening’s international friendly in Amsterdam, with beer bottles thrown at officers in ugly scenes.

Two tweets posted on the Amsterdam police’s official account, @Politie_Adam, confirmed the rising numbers of arrests.

The first read: “Today 70 English ‘supporters’ were held, mainly for disrupting public order. 1 of the arresting officers was abused. The suspect was injured in the arrest and was taken to a hospital.”

Little more than 10 minutes later, a follow-up post simply announced: “The number of English supporters held has risen to 90.”

