Dublin’s re-fixed Allianz National Football League Division One game against holders Kerry is likely to be played at Croke Park on Sunday March 11.

Ireland will host Scotland in a potential Six Nations championship decider at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday the 10th.

The GAA yesterday called off all 33 League games that had been scheduled for this weekend.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Peter Boyle has quit the Donegal senior football panel.

According to local reports he made the decision after their win against Kildare last weekend.

Boyle had lost the number one shirt to former Sligo Rovers and Derry City ‘keeper Shaun Patton in recent weeks.

Share it:













Don't Miss