Holland 2 Ireland 0

Two goals from Lineth Beerensteyn and Sherida Spitse gave European champions Holland a deserved victory, despite a spirited performance from Ireland at a record crowd of 4,047 at a women’s national at Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland’s Sophie Perry Campball with Denise O’Sullivan and Lieke Martens of Holland. Photo Credit: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

The result leaves Ireland second in Women’s World Cup UEFA qualification UEFA Group 3 while Holland now has a three-point lead at the summit of the group.

Both Dutch goals came in the first half.

Lineth Beerensteyn took the visitors in front in the eleventh minute.

Disappointment for #IRLWNT as Netherlands pick up the three points in Tallaght.. #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/Hu5hj1dRZ1 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 10, 2018

The score was doubled ten minutes later with Sherida Spitse putting home a penalty.

Ireland brought on Amber Barrett at the break and enjoyed more of the ball in the second half without really troubling the Dutch goal.

Great to see the Irish team still out signing autographs and taking photos with the fans. #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/3RVv66OS2C — eir Sport (@eirSport) April 10, 2018

Tonight’s game attracted record-breaking crowds for the second time this week for women’s Irish International.

Next for the Irish are two games against Norway which will decide their fate.

