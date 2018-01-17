Everton have announced the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

Walcott, 28, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with his new club.

The England international said on Everton’s website: “I’ve come to Everton because I want the club to push to the next level.”

Walcott added: “I’m very excited to be starting a new chapter and I felt this was the right place for me to be. The manager (Sam Allardyce) is very ambitious and I feel like the club is going in the right direction.

“Everton is a club with a great history. The fans are always passionate, they’re great and I always used to find it very tough playing here.

🎥 | “I think this place is going to get even more out of me.”

Watch the new man’s first interview as a Blue! #WelcomeTheo 👉 https://t.co/VZUTCETFT2 pic.twitter.com/zYFeG3nouz — Everton (@Everton) January 17, 2018

“The club has won trophies but I want them to win trophies now. The manager is very hungry and it’s just what I need. I’ve had a couple of chats with him and straightaway I felt that hunger and that desire that he wanted from me. I need that and I wanted that.

“I’m dead excited and I just want to do what I do best which is playing football and expressing myself because I’m excited again, I really am.”

