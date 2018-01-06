FA Cup wrap: Coventry stun Stoke to increase pressure on Hughes

Stoke fell to the biggest FA Cup third-round upset of the day after Coventry took the lead twice in a 2-1 victory at the Ricoh Arena.

Potters boss Mark Hughes viewed the match as a “typical cup tie, so I suppose everybody will be gearing up for a potential upset” – and his worst fear was realised against a team three divisions lower.

Defenders Jordan Willis and Jack Grimmer got the goals for League Two Coventry, with a Charlie Adam penalty doing little to ease the pressure on under-fire Hughes.

Coventry City’s Jordan Willis scores his side’s first goal of the game. Pic: Nigel French/PA Wire

Bournemouth looked destined to be another Premier League team embarrassed by lower league opposition until Steve Cook rescued a 2-2 draw at home to Wigan in injury-time.

Will Grigg opened the scoring in the fifth minute and the Latics doubled their lead through an own goal by Emerson Hyndman.

But Lys Mousset began the fightback before Cook fired the late equaliser to take the tie to a replay.

Wigan’s Will Grigg controls the ball before scoring his side’s first goal of the game. Pic: Adam Davy/Pa Wire

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City marched on in their quest to win four trophies following a 4-1 rout of Burnley.

A defensive error enabled Ashley Barnes to give the visitors an unexpected league only for Pep Guardiola’s men to take full control through two goals from Sergio Aguero and one each by Leroy Sane and Bernado Silva.

Jeff Hendrick (left) challenges Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Pic: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Leicester were held to a goalless draw by League One club Fleetwood at Highbury Stadium.

Jamie Vardy was forced to miss the clash with his former team because of a groin problem and the 2016 Premier League champions barely threatened the home side in his absence.

Leicester City’s Aleksander Dragovic (right) challenges Fleetwood Town’s Devante Cole. Pic: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Huddersfield progressed to the fourth round after strikes by Rajiv van La Parra and Danny Williams resulted in a 2-1 victory at Bolton.

Alan Pardew oversaw his first win as West Brom boss in a comfortable 2-0 victory against Exeter.

It took only 75 seconds for Saloman Rondon to grab the opener and Jay Rodriguez added the second, but Hal Robson-Kanu missed a penalty while the Baggies also had two goals disallowed.

West Brom’s Jay Rodriguez (left) and Exeter’s Daniel Seaborne. Pic: Simon Galloway/PA Wire

Southampton put their freefall down the Premier League to the back of their minds as James Ward-Prowse was on target in a 1-0 victory at Fulham.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg holds off Fulham’s Ryan Fredericks. Pic: JohnWalton/PA Wire

Bristol City placed the FA Cup down their list of priorities as they chase promotion from the Championship and prepare for a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Manchester City.

The Robins made seven changes against Watford and were punished by a 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road, Andre Carrillo, Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue scoring the goals.

Watford’s Troy Deeney scoring his side’s second goal. Pic: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Newcastle swept aside Luton 3-1 with Ayoze Perez on target twice while Swansea were held to a goalless draw by Wolves.

Newcastle United’s Ayoze Perez scores his side’s first goal of the game. Pic: Owen Humphreys

Sunderland’s hopes of igniting their season through a meaningful cup run ended with a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in their Tees-Wear derby showdown.

Rudy Gestede and Martin Braithwaite struck before half-time to put the game beyond the reach of the Championship’s bottom-placed club.

Spread the love













Don't Miss