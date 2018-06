It’s being reported in Argentina that former Leinster out-half Felipe Contepomi will return to the province as a backs coach.

Contepomi has been working as a coach with the Argentina national team.

The move would see him replace the outgoing Girvan Dempsey.

The former Puma played 116 times for Leinster between 2003 and 2009.

– Digital desk

