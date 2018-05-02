Marouane Fellaini believes Manchester United made a mistake in not offering him a contract extension sooner, leaving the midfielder in a “strong position”.

A divisive figure since swapping Everton for Old Trafford in 2013, the 30-year-old has become an important member of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

But despite the United manager expressing his public desire for Fellaini to stay, his future may lie elsewhere given his deal is up this summer and contract discussions have been at an impasse throughout the campaign.

Mourinho indicated there had been a breakthrough in negotiations after Sunday’s 2-1 defeat of Arsenal, with the match winner nodding towards another term at Old Trafford with comments looking ahead to next season.

However, a deal has yet to be tied up and Fellaini believes United are ruing their decision not to agree terms sooner.

“The entire staff is doing everything I can to stay,” he told Sport Voetbal Magazine.

“The club did not renew my contract last year. Now I am in a strong position, especially since Mourinho has stated that he wants to keep me.

“Last year I went to the coach and I said that I wanted a new contract. I then had a second meeting, but I will not ask it 10 times.

“Afterwards I became important for the team… and a good player costs at least 50 million euros. The club knows that they went wrong there.”

Fellaini says he is “open to everything” and “would not have a problem with life in China” as talk of a move east persists.

Juventus, Paris St Germain, Fenerbahce and Besiktas have also been linked with the Belgium midfielder.

“I am now 30 years old, at the end of my contract and negotiating with Manchester United,” Fellaini added.

“There are several clubs that show interest. I’m waiting for what’s going to happen.”

PA

Share it:













Don't Miss