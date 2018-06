Fernando Hierro will manage Spain during the World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation has announced.

The National Sporting Director will step in following the sacking of Manager Julen Lopetegui.

The 51 year old former goalkeeper was dismissed this morning following the news that he will take over from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The Spanish F-A say they were forced to sack Lopetegui because the appointment was made without their knowledge.

More to follow…

