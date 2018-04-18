Champions Manchester City made up almost half of the Professional Footballers’ Association’s Premier League team of the year.

Right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, midfielders David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne and striker Sergio Aguero were named in the XI.

Tottenham were the only other team to have more than one representative, boasting three players in defender Jan Vertonghen, midfielder Christian Eriksen and striker Harry Kane.

Manchester United’s only inclusion was goalkeeper David de Gea, while left-back Marcos Alonso was the sole player from dethroned champions Chelsea.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, with 30 league goals this season, was also included.

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year! 🏆 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/p4owLbuBp5 — PFA (@PFA) April 18, 2018

– PA

