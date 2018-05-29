The son of former Manchester City, PSG and AC Milan striker George Weah has showed he has also got the goalscorers touch – by finding the net on his full debut for the USA.
Timothy Weah, who plays in Ligue 1 for his father’s former club PSG, led the Americans to a Bolivia 3-0 on Monday with Josh Sargent and Walker Zimmerman also got on the scoresheet in the comprehensive win.
The #USMNT win their friendly over Bolivia 3-0, with goals coming from Walker Zimmerman, Josh Sargent and Timothy Weah. pic.twitter.com/Yq6hzpLrvV
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 29, 2018
A new era: 18-year-old Timothy Weah scored his first goal for the USMNT! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YTcqlLT8DK
— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 29, 2018
Timothy Weah vs Bolivia
– first international start ✅
– first goal ⚽️
– man of the match award ⭐️
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EOM6D5BbvO
— FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) May 29, 2018
Weah is one to look out for in the future, however, he won’t be a part of the World Cup in Russia as the USA surprisingly failed to make it through qualifying.
Weah first caught attention on the international scene after scoring an incredible hat-trick in the U-17 World Cup last year – in a 5-0 win where now senior team-mate Josh Sargent was also on the score-sheet.
The USA’s next game is against the Republic of Ireland.
Martin O’Neill’s squad returned to Dublin directly after the 2-0 friendly defeat to France in Paris and underwent a recovery session on Tuesday, May 29.
Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is due to be assessed by FAI medical staff on a lower back problem, while Shaun Williams left camp – after making his senior debut against France – to prepare for his wedding.
Veteran defender John O’Shea will play his final game for Ireland in Saturday’s clash.