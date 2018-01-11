Former Limerick hurler Tom Ryan has joined Pat Gilroy’s Dublin panel, writes Stephen Barry.

He has also linked up with the All-Ireland, Leinster and Dublin club champions Cuala, although he isn’t expected to feature in their current campaign to defend their All-Ireland crown, according to the Limerick Leader.

The 25-year-old played for Gilroy’s men in the second-half of a 1-26 to 0-12 challenge-match defeat to Tipperary.

A member of the 2013 Munster-winning panel, Ryan is best known for scoring the injury-time winning point in the Treaty county’s 2-18 to 2-16 Munster semi-final victory over eventual All-Ireland finalists Tipperary in 2014.

He came on a sub in that year’s Munster final loss against Cork, before making his only senior start in an All-Ireland quarter-final against Wexford, scoring three points.

His last of seven championship appearances arrived off the bench in the semi-final loss to Kilkenny.

Spread the love













Don't Miss