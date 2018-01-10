Sligo Rovers have added to their squad for the coming season, recruiting former Liverpool striker Adam Morgan.

Morgan most recently played non-league football for Halifax, but featured for Liverpool in the Europa League in 2012.

SIGNING: A new number 9 arrived at The Showgrounds today. And what a signing it is. Welcome @AMorgan94 to the #bitored #MorganSigns pic.twitter.com/sBvD1j67QQ — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 10, 2018

LYTTLE: “It took a long time to get the deal done. I want to get the best out of him, he’ll be a great lad for our changing room and the supporters will be excited about a player like Adam being here.” https://t.co/IMT8SXl7bJ #bitored #MorganSigns pic.twitter.com/E7QzC2QTac — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 10, 2018

The striker told club’s fan site, The Bit O’Red, he was really happy to be in Sligo.

“The move has been on the cards for a while now. It’s the manager that has convinced me to come.

“I knew there was interest from Sligo and Craig Roddan who is a friend of mine had been speaking to me about possibly come here when it emerged.

“But Gerard was so keen to get me over and it sealed it for me to move. I really like the way he speaks about football and the passion he has for the game. You can tell he is just a really nice man as well and that he wants to be successful with Sligo.

“He told me what he wants from me and what I can contribute to Sligo Rovers and I really want to fulfil that.

“I made my name scoring goals. That’s what I’m here to do. I feel fit and sharp and I’m looking forward to the pre-season matches.

“I’ve been out of the starting team a bit in Halifax in the last few weeks and the thought of coming to Sligo and scoring goals is something I’m excited about. It was a no-brainer and I think I’ll fit in well. I can contribute other parts of the game in attack as well but scoring goals is what I do best.

– Digital Desk

