Roberto Mancini looks set to be the next Italy manager.

The former Manchester City boss is said to have agreed a two-year deal to take charge of the Azzuri.

The 53-year-old agreed to leave Zenit St Petersburg by mutual consent yesterday.

According to Sky Sports, Manicini has agreed a deal in principal Italian FA, which will see him take a significant pay cut from his previous post.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had previously been linked with the post.

He is expected to leave Stamford Bridge after Blues failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Conte says he is committed to seeing out the final year of his contract and beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Conte said after Chelsea lost their final Premier League game of the season 3-0 against Newcastle: “(I’m) here to play the last game in the FA Cup and then, as you know very well because I am repeating (myself) always…I am committed to this club.”

Italy failed to reach the World Cup after losing out to Sweden in the play-offs.

Share it:













Don't Miss