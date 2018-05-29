The GAA has announced the details for the first round of the qualifiers in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Last year runners-up Mayo will travel to the Gaelic Grounds to take on Limerick on Saturday, June 9 with a 6pm throw-in.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford is hoping to have Lee Keegan back for the game.

On the same date, Meath welcome Tyrone in Navan while Wexford will take on Waterford at Innovate Wexford Park.

Derry host Kildare in a 3pm throw-in and Westmeath take on Armagh with a 7pm start time.

Owenbeg will see Derry and Kildare square off at 3pm while O’Connor Park will host Wicklow and Cavan.

On the following Sunday, Louth travel to Ruislip to take on London.

[h2]GAA Football All Ireland Senior Championship Round 1[/h2]

Saturday, June 9

Meath v Tyrone, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, TBC Wexford v Waterford, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg, 3pm Wicklow v Cavan, Joule Park, Aughrim, 6pm Offaly v Antrim, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 6pm Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 6pm Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm



Sunday, June 10

London v Louth, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2pm

