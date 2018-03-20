GAA reveal plans for outstanding fixtures hit be weather

20 March 2018

The GAA have confirmed their plans for the League games that fell victim to the weather in recent weeks.

Wexford and Galway will play their Hurling League quarter final on Saturday at Innovate Wexford Park where there’ll be a 3pm start.

While Dublin’s meeting with Tipperary will serve as the curtain raiser at Croke Park on Sunday with a 1pm throw-in.

The semi finals will now be played the following week, with the final pushed back to April 8th.

The round-7 Football games go ahead as planned this coming weekend, with the outstanding Division 2 and Division 4 games to be played across Easter weekend if final positions need determining.

That would push the football final back a week as well.

