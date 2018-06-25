Galway midfielder Ciaran Duggan has emerged as a doubt for their opening Super 8 meeting with Kerry.
Duggan suffered a suspected broken wrist while playing for Annaghdown in the Galway Championship on Saturday.
Annaghdown drew with Killannin, 2-10 to 1-13, at Pearse Stadium.
Senior football championship Result:
Annaghdown 2-10 Killannin 1-13
The spoils are shared in Pearse Stadium but the big talking point is Ciaran Duggan injured wrist. Two draws for Killannin in a row while Annaghdown have 3 points out of 4 and top the group.
— Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) June 23, 2018
#galwayfootball Galway SFC: Annaghdown 2-10 Killannin 1-12 – Ciaran Duggan off with apparent broken wrist
— FlirtFMSport (@FlirtFMSport) June 23, 2018
Galway begin their Group 1 campaign against the Kingdom on the weekend of July 14 and 15.
– Digital desk