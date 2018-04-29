Gerbrandt Grobler is set to leave Munster when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The South African lock was immense in Munster’s draw with Ulster yesterday at Thomond Park, but head coach Johann van Graan confirmed his departure afterwards.

Van Graan told the Irish Independent: “Yes, Gerbrandt won’t be staying at Munster.

“I think it’s a massive loss. He’s a quality player. I thought that was his best 80 minutes for Munster.”

The 26-year-old will move to Gloucester in the English Premiership after Munster’s signing of Tadhg Beirne from Scarlets made it clear that Grobler would be surplus to requirements.

Grobler was at the centre of controversy after his two-year doping ban in 2014 imposed after he admitted to taking performance enhancing drugs.

