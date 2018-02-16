Glasgow Warriors maintained their unbeaten home record in the Guinness PRO14 with a 37-23 win over Toyota Cheetahs.

Niko Matawalu, Ruaridh Jackson, Siosiua Halanukonuka, George Horne and Henry Pyrgos all crossed the line for the Warriors, who stay top of Group A.

The game kicked off in lashing rain and as both sides struggled to hold the ball it was Cheetahs who made the most of it with a goal line to goal line try in the seventh minute, scored by winger Malcom Jaer and converted by Niel Marais.

Two minutes later Warriors drew level with an exciting try by Matawalu, who cut through centre field for 50 metres.

Seven minutes elapsed before Glasgow went ahead. Full-back Jackson chipped ahead, hacked on and took the bounce to score with Adam Hastings converting.

Glasgow’s Henry Pyrgos runs in for a try. Photo: INPHO/Craig Watson

Cheetahs, who lost prop Luan De Bruin to a shoulder injury in 32 minutes, were finding it tough to live with the high tempo and inventiveness of Glasgow’s play, though the hosts only collected a Hastings penalty in 34 minutes.

Kicking errors by Hastings and Matawalu as the half ended allowed the visitors to pull back Glasgow’s lead to 15-10 through a Marais penalty.

Two minutes after the restart the hosts’ lead was cut to two points with Marais’ second penalty.

However, in the 50th minute a Glasgow line out drive ended with an unconverted try from Halanukonuka, only for Marais to kick his third penalty straight from the restart.

Glasgow’s bonus try came along in the 59th minute. A pass from Hastings cut out three men and allowed Horne to speed behind the posts for Hastings to convert.

Resilient Cheetahs hit back soon after when a long pass allowed full- back Clayton Blommetjies to amble over with Marais converting.

Glasgow however made sure of the win with a penalty from Hastings followed by a try from half way by sub Pyrgos that Hastings converted.

– PA

