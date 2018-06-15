Dublin football star Paul Flynn has been appointed the new chief executive of the Gaelic Players’ Association.

The five-time All-Ireland winner succeeds Dermot Earley, who stepped down earlier this year.

Flynn will take up the role in September and says he is “proud and honoured” to lead the GPA at a “time of enormous change and development for the game”.

He said: “My vision is to build on the great work of our previous leaders and to engage the next generation of players.

“Players will be at the heart of all GPA decision making and the Association will remain unrelenting in its pursuit of members’ interests.”

