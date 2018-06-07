Republic of Ireland international Graham Burke is on the shortlist of six players for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI May Player of the Month award.

The winner will be announced next week with Burke and April’s Player of the Month, Michael Duffy, among those on the six-man shortlist.

The nominations are:

Keith Ward (Bohemians): Bohemians took seven points from nine in the games he was available for. One goal and two assists.

Graham Burke among six nominated for May Player of the Month award

Jimmy Keohane (Cork City): Has become a central figure in Cork’s three-man midfield with some very impressive performances and two goals, including a spectacular strike against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Michael Duffy (Dundalk): Followed up his April award with one goal and five assists as Dundalk went from strength to strength.

Sean Hoare (Dundalk): As well as clean sheets in last three games, Hoare also scored against Bohemians and has put in some commanding performances.

Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers): Performances earned recognition from Martin O’Neill as he became a full Republic of Ireland international.

Thomas Byrne (St Patrick’s Athletic): Led the line for the Saints with energy and skill, chipping in with a couple of goals.

