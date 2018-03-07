Ireland have announced their Women’s team to take on Scotland in the final home game of the Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

Head Coach Adam Griggs has made just two changes to the side that triumphed over Wales two weeks ago.

Leinster’s Hannah Tyrrell is promoted from the bench to the wing while up front, Cliodhna Moloney is named at hooker.

Ashleigh Baxter and Louise Galvin come into the side and are named among the replacements.

Speaking ahead of the game, Griggs said “We came away with a good win against Wales and there are some huge positives to come out of that. We are in a good place going into the final two games.

“I’ve no doubt Scotland will be looking to push us hard on Sunday afternoon. If we replicate our last performance, get the small things right, I am confident we will have a successful outcome.”

Ireland are currently in third place in the championship having lost their opening match away to France.

England and France are joined at the top each with 15 points thanks to three wins with a bonus point in each for both teams.

Ireland will face Scotland at Donnybrook Stadium on Sunday at 1pm.

Tyrrell scored a try in Ireland’s victory over Wales two weeks ago

Team:

15 – Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)

14 – Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

13 – Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

12 – Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11 – Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

10 – Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)

9 – Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1 – Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

2 – Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

3 – Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)

4 – Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5 – Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

6 – Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Captain

7 – Claire Molloy (Bristol)

8 – Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

Replacements:

16 – Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)

17 – Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)

18 – Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

19 – Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke / Ulster)

20 – Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

21 – Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

22 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

23 – Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

