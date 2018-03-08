CBC 17 PBC 15

Heartbreak for holders Presentation Brothers College Cork as they fell to a late injury time sucker punch to barely lose out in an intense Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup semi final at Musgrave Park, writes Barry Coughlan.

Christians struck in the eighth minute of injury time with a try from winger Adam O’Connor to send his side through to a final meeting with Glenstal Abbey.

CBC’s Ronan Barry celebrates with supporters after the game. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Pres led 8-0 at the break when they grabbed the only try of the half on top of a penalty.

It was probably no less than they deserved given the intensity of their play in the closing minutes of that period.

Sean French was the hero when he kicked a penalty and then grabbed an exceptional try five minutes before the break.

Pres went further in front in the third minute of the second half when winger Mark McLoughlin won aerial possession from a David Harrington kick and he went over for a try that French converted.

True to form, Christians responded with an excellent try from Eoghan Barrett eight minutes later and it was all to play for again.

That was even more evident with 13 minutes left on the cock, Barrett grabbing his second try that Eoin Monahan converted to let just three points between the sides and Christians very much in the ascendancy, although Pres were denied a breakaway try when Sam O’Donovan was just hauled down near the line after his chase of a kick ahead.

The holders held out throughout an inordinately long second half and survived a scare when Christians out half Eoin Monahan struck an upright with a penalty. But Christians still had time left to deliver the knock out blow right at the end.

CBC: R Hedderman; J O’Hea, E Barrett, T Downes, A O’Connor; E Monahan, J O’Riordan; M Donnelly, D O’Connor, L Masters; A Ryan, C Hurley; J Willis, R Barry, B Roche.

Replacements: C Rasmussen, D Good, R Loftus, D McAuliffe, S Buckley, D O’Hara, C Coughlan, JD O’Shea.

PBC: L Bruce; M McLoughlin, S French, J Wren, S O’Donovan; J Broderick, D Harrington; T Ormond, B Scannell, D McCarthy; E Burns, E Quilter; A Kendellen, M McCarthy, D Hyland.

Replacements: D Murphy, A Keating, R Duggan, R Foley, M Fitzgibbon, J O’Shaughnessy, N Murphy, S Horgan,

Referee: R O’Sullivan (M.A.R).

Share it:













Don't Miss