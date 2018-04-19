Here are Ireland's top basketball players of the season, according to the country's head coaches

The Basketball Ireland Player and Coaches of the Year for the 2017/18 season have been announced.

The awards were voted for by the head coaches in each of the divisions, with an award for Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each league.

In the Men’s Super League, DCU Saints star Dee Proby has won the Player of the Year award after finishing the season as top scorer and top rebounder of the league, averaging 32 points and 19 rebounds per game.

The Men’s Young Player of the Year award meanwhile has been awarded to Eoin Rockall of Maree, following a solid debut season by the Galway team at Super League level. This is Eoin’s third year in a row to be acknowledged at the annual awards as one of the rising stars in Irish basketball.

Head coach of UCD Marian, Ioannis Liapakis, has scooped the Coach of the Year award after a memorable end to the season saw Marian lift the league title for the first time in 40 years.

In the Women’s Super League, DCU Mercy’s Sarah Woods has scooped the Player of the Year award after a phenomenal season for Mark Ingle’s side. DCU were crowned Cup champions back in January, with Sarah scooping the MVP award for her team on the day.

It’s a double round of wins for Courtyard Liffey Celtics meanwhile as young Irish international star Sorcha Tiernan has scooped the Young Player of the Year while head coach, Mark Byrne has won the Coach of the Year award following another solid season from the club that saw them crowned regular season champions.

In the Men’s Division One, league winners Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will be celebrating once more this week as their star player, Daniel Jokubaitis has won the Player of the Year award following an incredible season for the Kerry team. Meanwhile, Ballincollig round off a superb debut in the National League with Dylan Corkery scooping the Young Player of the Year and head coach, Kieran O’Sullivan winning the Coach of the Year awards.

In the Women’s Division One, Kelly O’Hallahan has been named this year’s Player of the Year following a fantastic display for Marble City Hawks this season which saw them promoted to the Women’s Super League.

The Young Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year awards are winging their way to Cork meanwhile, with Hollie Herlihy and James Fleming of Fr Mathews awarded the honours following a brilliant season.

Men’s Super League Player of the Year: Dee Proby (DCU Saints);

Super League Young Player: Eoin Rockall (Maree);

Super League Coach: Ioannis Liapakis (UCD Marian);

Men’s Division One Player: Daniel Jokubaitis (Killorglin);

Men’s Division One Young Player: Dylan Corkery (Ballincollig);

Men’s Division One Coach: Kieran O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

Women’s Super League Player of the Year: Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy);

Women’s Super League Young Player: Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics);

Women’s Super League Coach: Mark Byrne (Courtyard Liffey Celtics);

Women’s Division One Player: Kelly O’Hallahan (Marble City Hawks);

Women’s Division One Young Player: Hollie Herlihy (Fr Mathews);

Women’s Division One Coach: James Fleming (Fr Mathews)

