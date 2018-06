The draw for the third round of the All-Ireland has taken place this morning.

Last year’s finalists Mayo will face a trip to Kildare while Armagh will take on Clare.

In the other games, Leitrim face Monaghan and there is an all-Ulster clash in the final game with Cavan taking on Tyrone.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 3 draw:

Kildare v Mayo

Armagh v Clare

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers Round 3 draw Qualifier draw

Kildare v Mayo

Clare v Armagh

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone Games to be played June 30/July 1 #GAA #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/fRt2yfdqCP — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 25, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss