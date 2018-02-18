Here’s how the games in France, Germany, Italy and Spain finished

18 February 2018

Emiliano Sala earns a nice point for Nantes

Emiliano Sala fired Nantes into fifth place in Ligue 1 as they came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Nice.

Sala struck from the penalty spot with 27 minutes played after Patrick Burner had brought down Andrei Girotto amid an explosive start to the game at the Allianz Riviera.

Dante had earlier given the home side, who had lost their previous four games in all competitions, a fifth-minute lead, and it might have been 2-0 within nine minutes when Alassane Plea was denied by the post.

Sala twice went close to winning it for the visitors, while Mario Balotelli, Dante, Pierre Lees-Melou and Racine Coly all might have done so for Nice, but it finished all square as Nantes eased themselves above Montpellier in the table.

Marco Reus strike enough as Dortmund edge Monchengladbach to move second

Captain Marco Reus maintained Borussia Dortmund’s distant pursuit of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by firing them to victory at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reus’ 32nd-minute strike from Andre Schurrle’s pass clinched a 1-0 win at Borussia Park to ease the visitors into second place, if 19 points behind the pace-setters.

However, Dortmund were forced to weather a storm as the home side fought desperately for some reward.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki produced a string of saves to deny them, clawing away Nico Elvedi’s 69th-minute header and substitute Josip Drmic’s injury-time effort with Lars Stindl, Raul Bobadilla, Thorgan Hazard and Denis Zakaria also going close.

However, a combination of Burki’s heroics and some last-ditch defending saw the visitors through and Michy Batshuayi might even have extended their lead as time ran down.

Mario Gomez was Stuttgart’s hero as they claimed back-to-back league victories for the first time this season with a 1-0 win at Augsburg.

Gomez’s 27th-minute strike was enough to secure three points and ease the visitors further clear of the drop zone, although they needed the help of the video assistant referee to preserve their lead.

Michael Gregoritsch thought he had levelled from Koo Ja-cheol’s through-ball 10 minutes later, but a video review confirmed that the striker was in an offside position.

Stuttgart enjoyed the better of the second-half chances, but were unable to make any of them count with Augsburg keeper Marwin Hitz making a fine 65th-minute save from Gomez as the result remained in the melting pot until the final whistle.

Juve edge Turin derby but Napoli retain advantage in title fight

Alex Sandro scored a derby-winning goal as Juventus bounced back from their Champions League collapse against Tottenham with a 1-0 victory at Torino.

Juve, who surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Spurs in the first leg of their last-16 clash in midweek, edged Sunday’s Derby della Mole thanks to Alex Sandro’s 33rd-minute strike.

The Brazilian tapped home at the back post after Federico Bernardeschi had barged his way to the byline on the right and driven the ball across goal.

33′ – GOALLLLLLL!!!!!! Alex Sandro gives Juve the lead in the Turin derby!!!! 0-1!!!!!! ⚽️🏳🏴#TorinoJuve pic.twitter.com/j7GEeSBmTP — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 18, 2018

Bernardeschi had come on after only 15 minutes after Gonzalo Higuain, who scored twice and also missed a penalty against Tottenham, suffered an ankle injury.

Napoli later clung on to top spot by a point and by their fingernails as lowly SPAL made them work hard to confirm a 1-0 win at the San Paolo.

It seemed to be a case of business as usual when Allan fired the southerners ahead from a Jose Callejon assist in the sixth minute, but SPAL closed ranks, with 20-year-old goalkeeper Alex Meret impressing.

Captain Marek Hamsik thought he had propelled Napoli further clear when he found the back of the net in the 63rd minute. However, a VAR review denied the Slovakian, who had been booked in the process of celebrating his supposed goal.

There was high drama at the other end of the table as basement boys Benevento recorded only their third ever top-flight victory thanks to Cheick Diabate’s last-gasp clincher in a 3-2 triumph over Crotone.

A first Benevento goal for former Tottenham midfielder Sandro cancelled out Giovanni Crociata’s opener for 17th-placed Crotone and after the hour the hosts went ahead through Nicolas Viola’s screamer from distance.

Ahmed Benali temporarily put the brakes on Benevento’s run to 10 points for the season so far with his headed equaliser, yet Malian substitute Diabate tucked away a Berat Djimsiti to nick it in the 89th minute.

Bologna’s 2-1 win against local rivals Sassuolo swung on the 86th-minute dismissal of Edoardo Goldaniga.

Andrea Poli hurt his former employers Sassuolo with a coolly taken open in the 12th minute at the Stadio Renato dall’Ara, but the Neroverdi were level before the break thanks to on-loan Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar, who had an easy finish to make after Domenico Berardi set him up.

Towards the end of an even second half, Goldaniga saw a second yellow and then red for fouling Ladislav Krejci, giving Erick Pulgar the opportunity to drive home a winning goal from the resultant free-kick.

Ten-man Fiorentina resisted an Atalanta fightback in Bergamo to take a point from a 1-1 draw.

Milan Badelj gave La Viola the lead, with Andrea Petagna responding in first-half stoppage time. Atalanta tried to turn the screw after Nikola Milenkovic was sent off, but Fiorentina held on.

Kevin Gameiro and Diego Costa on target as Aletico see off Bilbao

Atletico Madrid kept up their chase of LaLiga leaders Barcelona with a 2-0 home victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Kevin Gameiro and Diego Costa struck second-half goals to make it four straight league wins for Atletico, and reduce Barcelona’s lead at the top once more to seven points.

A goal and assist today and THIS 5-minute hat-trick #OnThisDay one year ago… February 18th is ‘Kevin Gameiro Day!’ ⚽⚽⚽ 🔴 @atletienglish ⚪ pic.twitter.com/Zio9oRmt9V — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 18, 2018

Jose-Maria Gimenez’s stretching volley, which flew a yard wide, was the nearest Atletico came to scoring in a first period which lacked any real rhythm.

But Diego Simeone’s side might have had penalties when Costa and Gimenez were both bundled to the floor.

There was more intensity to Atletico’s play after the break and Costa forced Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa into a smart save before Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann had attempts.

The deadlock was broken after 67 minutes when Correa, Saul Niguez and Griezmann combined for substitute Gameiro to drill home a low shot.

Gameiro then set up Costa 10 minutes from time, the Spain striker finishing smartly for his second league goal since returning to action last month.

Bilbao have now gone six league games without a win as their slide down LaLiga continues.

Real Sociedad bounced back from a 5-2 thumping at Real Madrid to ease to a 3-0 win at home to Levante, who stay two points above the relegation zone.

The home side got off to the perfect start as Xabi Prieto put them ahead from the penalty spot in the seventh minute following Sasa Lukic’s pull on Imanol Agirretxe.

Prieto was forced off through injury shortly afterwards but his replacement Sergio Canales set up the second goal for Juanmi before the break.

A stunning solo effort from Canales in the 54th minute made it three as Sociedad comfortably saw out the game.

Espanyol edged away from the bottom three as Esteban Granero’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Pablo Fornals struck a post for Villarreal before Rodrigo put the visitors ahead in the 25th-minute with his first LaLiga goal, the young midfielder smashing home after Enes Unal’s shot had been blocked.

Sixth-placed Villarreal almost extended their lead when substitute Carlos Bacca rounded home goalkeeper Carlos Lopez only to be crowded out by defenders.

Espanyol did not manage an on-target attempt until Gerard’s speculative overhead kick 10 minutes from time.

But mounting home pressure saw Granero curl an 18-yard free-kick over the Villarreal wall, and Espanyol almost won it in stoppage time when Leo Baptistao’s shot came back off the crossbar.

Leeds battle back to earn a point as Bristol City let aother lead slip up

Substitute Kemar Roofe scored a late equaliser as Leeds produced a storming comeback to salvage an unlikely 2-2 draw against Bristol City in Paul Heckingbottom’s first home game in charge.

The former Barnsley boss, who replaced the sacked Thomas Christiansen last week, started his tenure with a 2-1 loss at Sheffield United.

And early goals from Famara Diedhiou and Bobby Reid appeared to be condemning head coach Heckingbottom to another loss, leading to boos at half-time following a lacklustre performance.

But, like last week while winning 3-0 at home to Sunderland, City threw away another lead when Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Roofe snatched a draw in the final 18 minutes to leave Leeds eight points off sixth-placed City.

FULL TIME | #LUFC comeback from two goals down to draw with Bristol City, with @Lasogga10 and @roofe39 grabbing the goals 2-2 pic.twitter.com/dptq59dbAX — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 18, 2018

Heckingbottom received a good reception from the crowd as he took his place in the home dugout, unaware of what was to come.

Stuart Dallas stung the palms of Frank Fielding with a shot from the edge of the box in the fifth minute, but Leeds’ defensive problems soon came to light.

United had conceded four goals in each of their last two home games and were soon 2-0 down, having failed to deal with two long throw-ins from the recalled Hordur Magnusson.

Goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald could not break through a crowd of players to punch clear and Diedhiou, with all the time in the world, coolly converted the opener from inside the penalty area in the 11th minute.

The ground was silenced again five minutes later when Reid was on hand to tap in Marlon Pack’s cross following more poor defending from a Magnusson special.

City did not look like a team out of form and, after Lasogga fired wide from distance, Ryan Kent brought a fine save out of Wiedwald.

The home fans made their feelings known at half-time and things did not instantly improve for Leeds after the break.

Diedhiou almost had a second in the 57th minute, heading a cross low towards the bottom corner which Wiedwald kept out at the second attempt.

Referee Simon Hooper then turned down Leeds’ appeals for a penalty when skipper Pablo Hernandez’s shot seemed to hit a hand of a City defender.

But Heckingbottom threw on Roofe and Hadi Sacko in an attempt to change things and Lasogga gave them hope in the 72nd minute, volleying in Hernandez’s cross at the back post.

Knowing the visitors’ shock collapse last week, Leeds sensed blood and Roofe then turned in the leveller at the back post from a corner with 10 minutes to go.

United almost won it when Lasogga headed Hernandez’s cross against the crossbar in the dying moments.

– PA

