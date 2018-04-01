Abraham own goal seals victory for Werder Bremen

David Abraham’s late own goal sealed Werder Bremen a 2-1 home win and dealt Eintracht Frankfurt’s Champions League hopes a blow.

Argentinian defender Abraham headed into his own net with 11 minutes left after Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic had cancelled out Zlatko Junuzovic’s first-half opener for Bremen.

Victory extends Bremen’s unbeaten league run to five matches – four of which have brought victories – while

Frankfurt missed the chance to move level on points with third-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Midfielder Junuzovic broke the deadlock for Bremen in the 28th minute, but the visitors were rewarded for their pressure early in the second period when Jovic turned home former Tottenham and Portsmouth forward Kevin-Prince Boateng’s assist.

Bremen sealed victory in fortunate circumstances when a high cross into the penalty area was deflected goalwards by visiting centre-half Abraham and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky could only fist the ball into his own net.

Abraham went close to redeeming himself in the closing stages, but his header from Jonathan de Guzman’s cross flew narrowly wide.

Remy Cabella double boosts St Etienne

Remy Cabella fired a double as St Etienne extended their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to nine matches with an impressive 3-0 win at Nantes.

France midfielder Cabella struck twice in the second half after Mathieu Debuchy had given St Etienne an interval lead to deal Nantes’ Europa League hopes a blow at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

St Etienne have won five of their last nine matches to maintain their climb up the table, while Nantes slipped to just their second defeat in seven.

Montpellier are also one of the top flight’s form sides and they stretched their undefeated run to eight games after a 3-1 win at Caen.

The visitors scored twice in two first-half minutes through Ivory Coast forward Giovanni Sio and Ellyes Skhiri, with the former adding another early in the second period.

Ivan Santini pulled one back for Caen in the closing stages, but the home side have lost their last three.

Alassane Plea was also among the goals to help Nice bounce back from their home defeat to Paris St Germain last time out by winning 2-0 at third-bottom Troyes.

Plea took his tally for the season to 17 in all competitions with goals in either half as Nice registered their fourth win in five league matches. Troyes are without a win in seven.

Guingamp halted a run of three straight defeats and secured their first win in seven league games with a 2-1 home success against Bordeaux.

Clement Grenier scored directly from a free-kick and Moustapha Diallo struck following another set-piece within the space of four second-half minutes to put Guingamp in control.

Malcom pulled one back for Bordeaux in the closing stages, but Gus Poyet’s side have now gone six league games without a win.

Amiens gave their survival hopes a major boost with a 1-0 win at relegation rivals Lille.

Steven Mendoza fired the only goal early in the second period to lift Amiens five points clear of the bottom three, while second-bottom Lille’s winless run was extended to eight games.

Strasbourg and Metz both ended the game with 10 men as their see-saw battle at La Meinau ended 2-2.

Emmanuel Riviere’s first-half penalty cancelled out Stephane Bahoken’s opener for Strasbourg and after Metz regained the lead through Florent Mollet, Ernest Seka fired the home side’s equaliser.

Strasbourg defender Abdallah N’Dour was shown a straight red card in the 64th minute for his challenge on Mathieu Dossevi and Metz centre-half Vahid Selimovic was shown a second yellow card 13 minutes later.

Rodrigo strikes to give Valentia fresh hope of jumping above Real and Atletico

Rodrigo fired Valencia to a 1-0 victory at Leganes that keeps alive their hopes of finishing above the Madrid giants in LaLiga.

Los Che were for a long while Barcelona’s closest challengers for the title, leading both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid until suffering three straight defeats at the end of January.

Mid-table Leganes were not prepared to roll over at their Butarque home and successfully frustrated Valencia until, in the 61st minute, Rodrigo found the bottom corner with a shot from outside of the area.

Fourth-placed Valencia moved a point behind Real and another shy of Atletico, who were hosting Deportivo La Coruna later on Sunday.

Earlier, Alaves ended a run of three successive losses with a goalless draw at Espanyol.

The Basque side, who started the day in the bottom five but 10 points clear of the drop zone, had a late John Guidetti effort ruled out for offside as they recorded their first away draw of the campaign.

Espanyol, four points and two places better off than their opponents, had the better of the chances at the RCDE Stadium but saw Aaron Martin strike the crossbar in the first half.

