Germany

Ten-man Hamburg were relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time today, sparking angry fan demonstrations, despite the team pulling off a 2-1 home victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

HSV had played in the German top flight since their foundation and in the Bundesliga since it began in 1963 but, after several flirtations with the drop in recent years, they have finally bowed out.

Aaron Hunt converted an early penalty to put them on the right track and former Tottenham midfielder Lewis Holtby re-established their lead after Josip Drmic had levelled for Monchengladbach.

The home side were reduced to 10 men as Bobby Wood received a second yellow card for a foul after 71 minutes, but – despite Hamburg’s efforts to hold on for maximum points – Wolfsburg’s 4-1 triumph over bottom side Cologne meant they could not be caught.

Instead the Wolves will tackle a relegation/promotion play-off against second-division side Holstein Kiel.

It took Josuha Guilavogui only 41 seconds to boost the Wolves ahead, yet Cologne equalised with a classy chip from Jonas Hector.

Divock Origi restored Wolfsburg’s lead from close range after the break and Robin Knoche ensured they would finish 16th with his 71st-minute effort. Josip Brekalo added gloss to the scoreline at the death.

When news that the full-time whistle had blown in Wolfsburg filtered through, Hamburg fans invaded the pitch at the Volksparkstadion, igniting flares and forcing a lengthy suspension as order was restored.

Freiburg went into the final day vulnerable to being sucked into the play-off spot by Wolfsburg, but their 2-0 win over Augsburg negated that risk, Nicolas Hofler and Tim Kleindienst grabbing the goals.

Stuttgart spoiled Bayern Munich’s title party and Jupp Heynckes’ last game in charge of the champions by producing a surprise 4-1 success at the Allianz Arena.

Daniel Ginczek scored the first goal of his brace after just five minutes, only for Corentin Tolisso to peg Stuttgart back from a stunning Robert Lewandowski assist.

Tassos Donis rocked Bayern again with a goal on the counter-attack before Chadrac Akolo and Ginczek struck to confirm the shock result.

It is the first time in over nine years Bayern had conceded four goals at home in the league, although they will not have cared too much as they lifted the Meisterschale trophy.

Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund won the race for the remaining Champions League spots, even though the former club subjected the latter to a 3-1 defeat at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Andrej Kramaric fired TSG ahead, with Marco Reus levelling before Adam Szalai and Pavel Kaderabek steered Hoffenheim into third place, while Dortmund took fourth.

Missing out were Bayer Leverkusen, who will be frustrated to have to settle for the Europa League after a 3-2 home win over Hannover.

Lucas Alario produced two classy strikes, and Julian Brandt one, before Hannover hit back through Niclas Fullkrug and Martin Harnik, meaning Bayer missed out on the Champions League due to their inferior goal difference to BVB.

Everton loanee Ademola Lookman ran the show with a goal and two assists as RB Leipzig booked Europa League football by winning 6-2 at Hertha Berlin.

Dayot Upamecano gave the capital club the lead with a header but Leipzig promptly levelled through Vedad Ibisevic and were 3-1 up by half-time as Lookman struck before setting up Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Timo Werner pushed the visitors further clear with a goal on the break and Lookman found Augustin for a match-killing strike shortly before the hour mark. Salomon Kalou would later notch Hertha’s second before Bruma made it six for Leipzig late on.

Elsewhere, Guido Burgstaller’s bullet header saw Schalke edge Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and Werder Bremen left it late to triumph 2-1 at Mainz, Theodor Gebre Selassie grabbing the winner after Florian Kainz had cancelled out Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s opener.

Scotland

Ross County dropped out of the Ladbrokes Premiership after drawing 1-1 at St Johnstone.

County needed to better Partick Thistle’s result at Dundee to avoid finishing bottom.

Partick won 1-0 at Dundee – veteran striker Kris Doolan scoring his 114th goal for the Jags – to secure 11th place and will now meet Livingston in the Premiership play-off final.

Ross took an early lead at St Johnstone when Craig Curran finished Jason Naismith’s deflected cross after three minutes.

But County’s six-year stay in the top flight was to come to an end, with David Wotherspoon equalising for Saints in the second minute of stoppage time.

A win would not have been enough for Ross anyway, as Doolan’s 63rd-minute strike gave Thistle victory at Dens Park.

Miles Storey almost put the visitors ahead in a tight first half.

But substitute Doolan, who had only been on the pitch seven minutes, eased nerves when he became the first Jags player to score 10 competitive goals in eight consecutive seasons.

Nadir Ciftci scored twice as Motherwell beat Hamilton 3-0 in the Lanarkshire derby at Fir Park.

Hamilton could only be relegated by suffering a 13-goal swing to Partick Thistle.

Motherwell made eight changes ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic, but still ran out comfortable winners to secure seventh spot.

On-loan Turkish striker Ciftci opened the scoring after 31 minutes when Ryan Fulton pushed out Ross McClean’s effort to him.

Ciftci (70) then struck from close range before defender Tom Aldred (73) added a third.

– PA

