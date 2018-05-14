Ireland had their best day so far in their inaugural Test match, ending Day 4 of their clash with Pakistan on 319/7, heading into the final day with a lead of 139 runs with three wickets remaining.

After a disastrous first innings saw the home side bowled out for just 130, Ireland were forced to follow on but scores of 43 and 32 from the opening batsmen Ed Joyce and William Porterfield helped the Irish surpass the Pakistan total of 310 – forcing the visitors to bat a second time if they are to win.

While the bowling of Mohammad Amir had the Irish in trouble at 94/5, there has been a remarkable recovery from Graham Ford’s side.

It’s great to be back in Ireland, first stop was their inaugural cricket test match versus Pakistan #cricket #Ireland pic.twitter.com/P44JDlNgeq — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 13, 2018

There were a few historic moments throughout the week of Ireland’s first Test but there was a special moment when Kevin O’Brien became the first men’s cricketer to score a century at this level of the game (ending on 118 not out).

Stuart Thompson also hit a 50 as the Derryman and O’Brien got Ireland’s first century partnership as they increased their lead to 80 just after the tea break.

Yes @SRThompson91! He gets our second men’s Test fifty and brings up a 100 partnership! Strong batting! 👏 #IREvPAK #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/a0kkMTVlQW — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 14, 2018

The batting from O’Brien and Thompson in Malahide meant that more records were broken in the evening session:

250 up as KOB and Thompson are still going strong! Did you know, we now have the highest second innings score by a team on Test debut! #IREvPAK #BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/AiGd6JIw9w — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 14, 2018

Thompson lost his wicket, the seventh Irishman to go in the innings, for 53 with the lead at 92.

However, when Tyrone Kane joined O’Brien at the crease, the Irish extended their lead to over 100.

While a positive result is still unlikely, the fightback has meant there is sure to be a fascinating final day in store tomorrow.

