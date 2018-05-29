'Hon Carlow!': Schoolchildren in the Middle East join celebrations of Carlow's success

By Stephen Barry

Carlow is rising and the world is hearing all about it.

An historic 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Kildare – their first in 65 years – was celebrated by Carlow-natives living all around the world.

For many of the counties rarely headlining TV coverage, local radio is relied upon, and Carlow were well served with the commentary of Brendan Hennessy and Willie Quinlan.

Their calling of Conor ‘Horse’ Lawlor’s clinching goal was celebrated as far away as Dubai.

Once the highlights hit the internet, they were revelled in too.

One teacher in the UAE, James Kehoe, even had the children in his school cheering for the Barrowsiders.

It was a goal enjoyed around the world, but no more so than at O’Connor Park.

If they can overcome Laois, it’ll be a first Leinster final for them since 1944.

Their rise continues.

