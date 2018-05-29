'Hon Carlow!': Schoolchildren in the Middle East join celebrations of Carlow's success

By Stephen Barry

Carlow is rising and the world is hearing all about it.

An historic 2-14 to 1-10 victory over Kildare – their first in 65 years – was celebrated by Carlow-natives living all around the world.

For many of the counties rarely headlining TV coverage, local radio is relied upon, and Carlow were well served with the commentary of Brendan Hennessy and Willie Quinlan.

Their calling of Conor ‘Horse’ Lawlor’s clinching goal was celebrated as far away as Dubai.

Love to have had Ronan at match yesterday but he was tuned in from Dubai to @kclr96fm @Carlow_GAA Magic! pic.twitter.com/T2ov5XjHzl — Turlough O Brien (@TurloughCarlow) May 28, 2018

Once the highlights hit the internet, they were revelled in too.

One teacher in the UAE, James Kehoe, even had the children in his school cheering for the Barrowsiders.

Hey @Carlow_GAA anymore highlights of the match? The kids in the UAE couldn’t get enough!! They especially loved horses goal!! #honcarlow #carlowforsam pic.twitter.com/jBWVLi5W2U — James Kehoe (@Jaspe_Kehoe) May 28, 2018

It was a goal enjoyed around the world, but no more so than at O’Connor Park.

The moment of all moments 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/q1wCxnOgJ8 — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) May 27, 2018

Fabulous scenes at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park as @Carlow_GAA celebrate another famous win!

Next stop @CrokePark pic.twitter.com/VMQC3FDVto — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) May 27, 2018

This is what it means for the people of Carlow. Very emotional day for the supporters #CarlowRising @TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/PhczFO7CuC — Ciara Quirke (@CiaraQuirke) May 27, 2018

What about that Carlow crowd in Tullamore yesterday !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

You were the 16th Man all throughout💪🏼

You make us RISE👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🇬🇳 @itcarlow pic.twitter.com/xCfkGcMtmz — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) May 28, 2018

1953 since @Carlow_GAA achieved this what a wonderful day to be alive #CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/JVHxSrKntW — fr paddy (@frpaddybyrne) May 27, 2018

If they can overcome Laois, it’ll be a first Leinster final for them since 1944.

Their rise continues.

