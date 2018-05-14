Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Leinster’s PRO14 semi-final.

The Ireland centre will miss Saturday’s clash with Munster at the RDS, having suffered a knee injury during the weekend’s Champions Cup final.

Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton are also major doubts.

The Irish out-half has a groin problem, captain Nacewa has an issue with his calf.

None of the Irish Provinces have completed the European and domestic double, but former Munster and Ireland flanker Alan Quinlan thinks this Leinster team can handle the quick turnaround.

