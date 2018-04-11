Ipswich have appointed head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug as caretaker manager following Mick McCarthy’s sudden exit.

McCarthy, who was due to leave the club at the end of the season, announced his immediate departure in a brief press conference after Ipswich’s 1-0 victory over Barnsley on Tuesday night.

Klug will be in charge for the remaining four games of the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

A spokesman for the club said McCarthy made the decision to leave along with his assistant Terry Connor on Sunday following the 1-0 defeat at Brentford.

When quizzed on Tuesday about the fans’ negative reaction to the 56th-minute substitution of debutant Barry Cotter, McCarthy retorted: “I won’t have to listen to that again, that’s my last game – I’m out of here.”

🎥 | Mick McCarthy spoke with iFollow Ipswich shortly after the full-time whistle at Portman Road this evening as he confirmed his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/TEFfbLGOkA — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

The former Republic of Ireland boss has stepped aside with the club 12th in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Klug has experience in the Town dugout having worked as assistant to Jim Magilton between 2006-08.

– PA

Share it:













Don't Miss