Ireland and UK could host 2030 World Cup, says Sepp Blatter

20 June 2018

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has suggested the idea of Ireland co-hosting the World Cup with the UK.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Blatter said a UK and Ireland bid would be a strong contender for the World Cup in 2030.

“I think that England deserve to organise the World Cup. They have had it in 1966 so it is a long time ago,” Blatter told Sky Sports News.

“With Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland they will be candidates I am sure.

“With 48 teams [in a World Cup], you need more than one country [as host].”

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the first time the tournament will see 48 teams competing, as opposed to the usual 32.

It was announced earlier this month that the USA, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 tournament and Blatter clearly feels the Ireland and UK could follow a similar format for a 2030 bid.

Morocco and a joint Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay bid have aready been confirmed as options for the 2030 World Cup.

Blatter is at the World Cup as a guest of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The Swiss was in charge of football’s global governing body at the time Russia was awarded the tournament in December 2010, before his reign ended amid a corruption scandal involving FIFA.

He was suspended in December 2015 for eight years, later reduced to six, after an investigation carried out by FIFA’s ethics committee which brought an end to his reign as president after 17 years in charge. Blatter has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing

– additional reporting by PA

