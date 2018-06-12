Chasing a target of 145, the Ireland cricketers fell five runs short of their target in the opening match of their Twenty20 tri-series in Rotterdam.

Twenty-two runs in the penultimate over from Simi Singh and Barry McCarthy gave the tourists a fighting chance, however, requiring six off the final ball, they fell just short of what would have been a remarkable comeback.

It was 57 on debut for Simi Singh which gave the Gary Wilson-captained side a chance after being reduced to 47-5 after 10 overs – requiring 98 to win in the second half of the innings.

Scores of 33 and 36 respectively from Bas de Leede and Pieter Seelaar gave the home side a target that proved to be too much for Ireland.

The sides meet again tomorrow, before the Graham Forde coached side take in Scotland on June 16 and 17.

