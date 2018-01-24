The Republic of Ireland have been drawn against Denmark and Wales in Group B4 of the brand-new UEFA Nations League, writes Stephen Barry.

Except, the all shiny and new competition is already feeling pretty familiar to Ireland fans.

As Martin O’Neill said: “It’s déjà vu for us.”

Fans, still scarred by the 5-1 loss to the Danes, weren’t too keen on it all…

The Danes seemed somewhat happier…

Although some Irish fans felt it was teed up for revenge…

Wales fans seemed less enthused by the prospect of getting vengeance on Ireland…

Perhaps this idea would spice it all up…

If it all means fewer friendlies against Oman, we’ll take it!

