Police have confirmed that Republic of Ireland international Ciaran Clark was attacked in a Spanish bar at the weekend.

The Newcastle United defender, who has played 29 times for Ireland was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital on the island of Mallorca.

A British man in his 30s was arrested.

According to reports, a row broke out between Clark and the suspect on the dancefloor of a bar in Magaluf at about 2am on Sunday.

The 28-year-old former Aston Villa player was knocked unconscious and suffered cuts and bruises to his face.

It is not currently known if he has been discharged.

