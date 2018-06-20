Joe Schmidt’s Grand Slam champions are set to take on World Champions New Zealand in November, Irish Rugby has confirmed.

The IRFU has announced the fixtures for Ireland’s three-test November Series with the All Blacks clash coming either side of games against Argentina and the USA.

The opening game against the Pumas will see Ireland host the side they beat 28-19 in the final game of the last November series.

The game against the All Blacks will come seven days later on November 17, two years since New Zealand were last in Dublin.

The final game sees the USA visit Dublin for the first time since 2004.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November,” said Padraig Power, IRFU Commercial and Marketing Director.

“Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up.

“We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November.”

The rugby union have also confirmed another trip to Chicago were Ireland will take on Italy at Soldier Field – the scene of the famous win over New Zealand – as part USA Rugby’s The Rugby Weekend.

The game against the Italians will form part of a triple-header on November 3, with the USA women’s team taking on the New Zealand Black Ferns and the USA men’s team taking on the Maori All Blacks.

Guinness Series 2018 Fixtures

Ireland vs Argentina – Saturday November 10, KO 6.30pm

– Saturday November 17, KO 7.00pm Ireland vs USA – Saturday November 24, KO 6.30pm

