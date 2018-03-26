By Stephen Barry

Martin O’Neill will return to Celtic Park as a Republic of Ireland XI will play Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial in May.

The FAI confirmed that Ireland will play Celtic on Sunday, May 20 at 2pm ahead of international friendlies away to France (May 28) and at home to the USA (June 2).

It will be the second Celtic v Ireland testimonial O’Neill will have been involved in, having managed the Hoops for Jackie McNamara’s testimonial against Brian Kerr’s side in 2005.

Robbie Keane struck the injury-time winner at Celtic Park that day, which was also O’Neill’s last in charge of Celtic.

The Scottish Cup final is scheduled for May 19, the day prior to the testimonial, with Celtic due to face Rangers in an Old Firm derby to qualify for that game.

Brown has played 463 times for Celtic and won 14 trophies, including 12 as captain, since joining in 2007.

The FAI’s Away Ticketing Scheme will be in operation for the testimonial with the most loyal supporters given priority in the allocation process. Ticket information will be announced in due course.

Share it:













Don't Miss