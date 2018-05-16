Ireland U17 goalie: Referee was right to send me off during penalty shootout

By Stephen Barry

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran has said the controversial decision to send him off during Monday’s European Under-17 Championship penalty shoot-out defeat to Holland was correct.

Daishawn Redan’s penalty to send the Dutch into the semi-finals was saved by Corcoran, but referee Zbynek Proske ordered a retake due to Corcoran stepping off of his line and issued the ‘keeper with a second yellow card.

Redan scored the winning penalty at the second attempt past defender Oisin McEntee.

Watch the controversial conclusion to the penalty shoot-out between Ireland and the Netherlands at the Euro U17 Championships. #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/Mm8jln24Pr — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 15, 2018

Corcoran’s father, Noel, told 98FM he was “outraged” by the decision, while Martin O’Neill was so incensed he entered the pitch to confront the referee.

Republic of Ireland’s senior team manager Martin O’Neill confronts the referee (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, the 16-year-old goalie took to Twitter last night to say he accepts the decision as being correct.

“As the dust settles on last night’s events I would like to thank everyone for their support,” he wrote.

“My team mates, friends, family and so many in the sporting world have been unbelievable.

“Now it’s time to accept that although as cruel a blow as it was, the decision was correct and we will move on and learn from it to become stronger.”

He ended with a quote: “Play the game not the occasion”.

