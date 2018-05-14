The Republic of Ireland have lost their U17 European Championship quarter final in the most cruel fashion.

After forcing penalties with the Netherlands in a 1-1 draw in Chesterfield, Ireland looked poised to take the spot-kicks to sudden death with James Corcoran saving.

However, he received a second yellow card for a supposed infraction by stepping off his line and the Dutch were allowed to retake the penalty in question to progress 5-4 on spot kicks.

Ireland have been eliminated in bizarre, controversial fashion at the U17 Euros after goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for moving off his line too early during the penalty shootout https://t.co/O48xsGehPh pic.twitter.com/yroYmS84ca — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 14, 2018

Ireland senior manager Martin O’Neill was so incensed that he came down onto the pitch to protest to the referee.

Troy Parrott’s equaliser had cancelled out Liam van Gelderen’s lead goal for the Netherlands.

The U17 European Championships quarter-final has gone to penalties. It finishes Netherlands 1-1 Republic of Ireland in normal time thanks to this equaliser from Troy Parrott https://t.co/O48xsGehPh pic.twitter.com/xJPA6s79LD — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 14, 2018

Ireland’s Tyriek Wright in action against Jurien Maduro of the Netherlands at the Proact Stadium in Chesterfield, England. Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Sportsfile

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss