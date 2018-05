The Ireland squad for next week’s World Under-20 Championships has undergone some alteration.

Garryowen’s Jack Daly replaces Jack O’Sullivan after the latter suffered a knee injury.

While a knee complaint has also ruled out prop Tom O’Toole, and his place in the squad goes to UCC’s Bryan O’Connor.

Ireland begin their Pool C campaign against hosts France in Perpignan next Wednesday.

Ireland U20 squad

Forwards

Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster) *

Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster) *

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) Captain

Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster)

James French (UCC/Munster)

Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Bryan O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster) *

Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster) *

Backs

Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Dan Hurley (Young Munster RFC/Munster) *

James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC/Leinster) *

Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster)

Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster) *

Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level

Unavailable due to injury

Eoghan Clarke

Angus Curtis

Ronan Kelleher

Sean Masterson

Jack O’Sullivan

Tom O’Toole

Peter Sullivan

Share it:













Don't Miss