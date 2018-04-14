IRFU and Ulster Rugby revoke Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s contracts with immediate effect

14 April 2018

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s departure from Ulster Rugby has been announced with immediate effect.

The IRFU and Ulster Rugby released a joint statement at 11 am on Saturday 14th April, with the decision.

In the statement, it expresses that “the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby acknowledge our responsibility and commitment to the core values of the game: Respect, Inclusivity and Integrity.

“It has been agreed, as part of this commitment, to conduct an in-depth review of existing structures and educational programmes, within the game in Ireland, to ensure the importance of these core values is clearly understood, supported and practised at every level of the game”.

The announcement comes two weeks after Jackson and Olding were acquitted of raping a woman at Jackson’s home in 2016 after a nine week trial.

Numerous Ulster Rugby sponsors have expressed concern at the issues that have arisen as a result of the trial.

Following a review of a text message sent by Craig Gilroy, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby have sanctioned him, following a disciplinary process in accordance with the terms of his contract.

Craig will be unavailable for team selection until the 26th April 2018.

