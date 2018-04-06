The Republic of Ireland Women’s team continue their quest to qualify for their first major tournament this evening.
They play Slovakia in a vital World Cup qualifier in Tallaght.
Colin Bell’s team have picked up seven points from their opening three games and drew nil all with European Champions Netherlands in November.
They are now heading into their first home tie of the campaign, which kicks off at 5pm.
😃 #IRLWNT🇮🇪 MATCH-DAY!
🆚 Slovakia 🇸🇰
📍 @tallaghtstadium
🏆 @FIFAWWC Qualifying
⌚️ 5pm
🎟️ €5 adults, FREE U18s & OAPs, FAI Season Ticket Holders! Available on the gate!
📺 @eirSport
📱@FAIreland
🎥 REWIND: Slovakia 0-2 #IRLWNT🇮🇪! 👇 #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/YW6RkMU37N
— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) April 6, 2018