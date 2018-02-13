Jack Butland denies reports he wants out of Stoke

England goalkeeper Jack Butland has denied he has asked to leave Premier League strugglers Stoke.

The 24-year-old took to Twitter to deny rumours he had asked for a transfer, vowing to fight to secure the club’s top-flight future.

“Before this spreads any further, I haven’t told the club I want to leave, I’m focused on doing everything I can to keep the club in this division!” Butland posted on social media.

Stoke have dropped into the relegation zone with just one win in eight Premier League encounters, but Butland has insisted new manager Paul Lambert has the squad redoubling their efforts in training.

“I’m really pleased with the improvement in performances recently and we are finally feeling as though we are in games and could be picking up points,” Butland told Stoke’s official club website.

Butland joined Stoke from Birmingham in 2013, and is expected to make the England squad for the summer’s World Cup in Russia.

