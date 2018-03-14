Jamie Carragher has been suspended by Sky for the rest of the football season for spitting towards a father and his daughter from his car window, the broadcaster has announced.

In a statement, Sky Sports said it has taken the decision to bench the 40-year-old pundit following an internal review of the incident.

“Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again,” it said.

“Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”

In a video of the incident, the teenage girl’s father repeatedly mentioned the score in the match between Manchester United and Liverpool this weekend and Carragher is heard to say, “Alright”, before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

Ex-England footballer Jamie Carragher has been filmed spitting at a family's car. Read the full story > https://t.co/rQCWf00D8t pic.twitter.com/q3Hftr9fFX — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2018

It comes after the parents of the 14-year-old girl, in whose direction Carragher spat, urged Sky not to sack the football pundit.

Her father has told the Mirror newspaper that the former Liverpool defender had personally apologised and shown genuine remorse.

Carragher said that his actions were “well below the standards we expect of our people”.

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: “I didn’t to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn’t involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything.”

Carragher’s fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said this was an “isolated incident” and hoped the former Liverpool man would be able to continue in his role.

I have already said I take responsibility for what happened. It was a moment of madness and I’m going to speak to the relevant people to ensure something like this never happens again. Again apologies all round. https://t.co/DSg6cQLQIW — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2018

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: “Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies.”

Share it:













Don't Miss