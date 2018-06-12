Jason Day believes his US Open record and the bad attitude of some of his competitors make him a strong contender to win a second major title at Shinnecock Hills.

Day’s form figures in the US Open were an impressive 2-59-2-4-9-8 before last year’s missed cut at Erin Hills, which came during a winless season disrupted by his mother’s battle with cancer.

Since his mother underwent successful treatment the former US PGA champion has been able to get back on track and has won twice on the PGA Tour this season.

And the 30-year-old Australian feels his chances of a third win will be enhanced this week if the rest of the field find fault with how the USGA set up a course where just two players finished under par the last time it staged the US Open in 2004.

Asked if the US Open was the major which suited him the most, Day said: “I would agree just because of my finishes, but it’s more so the mentality part of it.

“When you come into an event like this you hear guys moaning and groaning about the setup or, how tight things are or the healthy fescue or something. You can kind of write people off straight away if they’re complaining.

“When it comes to the US Open it tests every part of your game and the mental side as well. So whatever you get, you get. You just got to kind of suck it up and just keep going.

“I like the stressful part of trying to win a tournament and I like the stressful part about playing a tough tournament in front of a lot of people and trying to win a major.

“I enjoy tough conditions because I feel like I thrive better under those conditions than an easier course where everyone can come in and play.”

