West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez has been granted an extension until March 9 to respond to his Football Association charge of using racist language, the governing body has announced.

Last Friday, the West Brom striker said he was “gutted” and felt “disbelief” after he was charged in the wake of a clash with Brighton striker Gaetan Bong.

He was initially given until tomorrow to respond, but the FA said on Thursday: “Following receipt of an extension application on behalf of Jay Rodriguez, the Chairman of the Regulatory Commission has granted an extension until Friday 9 March 2018 for the player to formally reply to his recent charge.”

Share it:













Don't Miss