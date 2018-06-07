John O’Shea winds up his UK firm to land €535k windfall

By Gordon Deegan

Former Irish football captain, John O’Shea, has recorded a pre-tax windfall of more than €535,000 from his UK firm.

It follows O’Shea moving to voluntary liquidate his UK-based commercial firm, Sheazy 22 Ltd.

The 37-year-old played his final international with the Republic of Ireland last Saturday amassing 118 caps during an illustrious career with the ‘Boys in Green’.

This week, the Co Waterford native left Sunderland to sign a one-year deal with Championship side, Reading.

O’Shea has been busy sorting out his affairs off the field of play as well, as documents lodged with Companies House in the UK confirm that he has put his firm into liquidation in recent weeks.

Documents show that at the time of winding up the firm, the company will have a surplus of £475,880 (€539,282) after paying off expenses from the voluntary liquidation.

The firm’s assets totalling £488,190 are made up of £477,377 owed by debtors and £10,813 in cash.

The most recent accounts for the company to the end of June last show that accumulated profits increased from £355,783 to £484,452.

The centre-back started his career at Man United, winning the Champions League, five Premier League titles and 15 trophies in total there.

In 2011, he left to join Sunderland, and spent seven seasons at the Stadium of Light before departing for Reading.

O’Shea played for Ferrybank AFC and Waterford Bohemians before signing professional forms at the age of 17 at Manchester United where he made his debut in 1999 against Aston Villa.

O’Shea made his debut for Ireland in 2001 when he came on as a substitute in a match against Croatia.

O’Shea was part of the team that controversially lost to France in a play-off for the 2010 World Cup and O’Shea’s substitution through injury that night was a major factor in Ireland losing the match.

