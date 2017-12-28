Ireland and Leinster star, Johnny Sexton, is coming in for some serious – and deserved – plaudits on social media.

Sexton – in his first posts on Twitter and Instagram – revealed that he had travelled to Cork after Christmas to say cheerio to his former team-mate, coach and rival, Ronan O’Gara, and family.

The move has been seen as yet another touch of class by the Irish out half and rightly so.

Good day in Cork saying goodbye to this crew before they go to NZ https://t.co/cxGXfee8or — Johnny Sexton (@JohnnySexton) December 27, 2017

It’s all a far cry from this other coming together in 2009 and that is all the more credit to both men.

– Digital desk

