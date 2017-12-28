Ireland and Leinster star, Johnny Sexton, is coming in for some serious – and deserved – plaudits on social media.

Sexton – in his first posts on Twitter and Instagram – revealed that he had travelled to Cork after Christmas to say cheerio to his former team-mate, coach and rival, Ronan O’Gara, and family.

The move has been seen as yet another touch of class by the Irish out half and rightly so.

It’s all a far cry from this other coming together in 2009 and that is all the more credit to both men.

