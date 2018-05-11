Jordan Larmour is expected to start on the wing for Leinster in tomorrow’s Champions Cup Final against Racing 92.

With doubts over scrum-half Luke McGrath’s fitness following an ankle injury, the Blues are likely to opt for Jamison-Gibson Park on the bench as cover.

That will mean no place in the matchday 23 for winger James Lowe due to the limit of two non-European players in the squad.

Leo Cullen will name his team this lunchtime before the Blues have their final training sessions at Bilbao’s San Mames stadium.

Racing must decide whether to start legendary All-Blacks out-half Dan Carter or use him from the bench.

The Parisians are without their scrum-half and captain Maxime Machenaud who has a knee injury.

– Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss