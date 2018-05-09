Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says everyone at the club is “very positive” about Sir Alex Ferguson’s recovery from brain surgery.

The 76-year-old, who won 38 trophies during his Old Trafford tenure, continues to recover in intensive care in a Salford hospital after an emergency operation on a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

“His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect,” Mourinho said.

“(As a club) we are positive. We are very, very positive. We’re confident.”

Mourinho also confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku would miss the club’s last two Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Watford.

Retiring midfielder Michael Carrick, however, will captain the side at Old Trafford against Watford on the last day of the season.

“(Carrick) will start the last match at Old Trafford, last match of the Premier League, he will captain in front of the fans,” Mourinho said.

Carrick will join Mourinho’s backroom staff and the Portuguese added: “The most important quality is to be a man and football is not full of them. Society is not full of them.

“So when you find one of them, you have to value and you have to keep. He has qualities that we believe can make him a good coach.”

